Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

At Toronto

Philadelphia 2 Montreal 0

(Flyers lead series 3-1)

Washington 3 N.Y. Islanders 2

(Islanders lead series 3-1)

At Edmonton

Dallas 3 Calgary 2

(Stars lead series 3-2)

Chicago vs. Las Vegas

Vegas 4 Chicago 3

(Golden Knights win series 4-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Orlando 122 Milwaukee 110

(Magic lead series 1-0)

Miami 113 Indiana 101

(Heat lead series 1-0)

Houston 123 Oklahoma City 108

(Rockets lead series 1-0)

Portland 100 L.A. Lakers 93

(Trail Blazers lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 10 Detroit 4

Toronto 8 Baltimore 7 (10 innings)

National League

N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 3

Washington 8 Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 3

Interleague

Houston 2 Colorado 1 (11 innings)

San Francisco 8 L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6 Texas 4

Arizona 10 Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2 Seattle 1

Cleveland 6 Pittsburgh 3 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 13 Boston 6

Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 3 (12 innings)

---

MLS

Toronto FC 3 Vancouver 0

---

