Tuesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto

Boston vs. Tampa Bay

(Bruins lead series 1-0)

Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton

Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 9:45 p.m.

(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Western Conference Quarterfinals

Utah vs. Denver

(Jazz lead series 3-1)

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, postponed, rain

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 3, first game

Boston at Toronto

Baltimore at Tampa Bay

Chicago Cubs at Detroit

Minnesota at Cleveland

L.A. Angels at Houston, second game

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

National League

Miami at N.Y. Mets, first game

Philadelphia at Washington

Chicago Cubs at Detroit

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

---

Major League Soccer

New England at D.C. United

Cincinnati at Chicago

New York at Philadelphia

Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

---

