Tuesday's Games

NBA

Western Conference Final

Denver 114 L.A. Lakers 106

(Lakers lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 12 Toronto 1

Boston 8 Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5 Detroit 4 (10 innings)

Houston 6 Seattle 1

National League

Washington 5 Philadelphia 1 (1st game)

Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 2

Washington 8 Philadelphia 7 (2nd game)

San Francisco 5 Colorado 2

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 5 Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5 Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4 San Diego 2

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

