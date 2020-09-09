Tuesday's Games

NHL

Western Conference Final

Vegas 3 Dallas 0

(Seried tied 1-1)

---

NBA

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Miami 103 Milwaukee 94

(Heat win series 4-1)

Western Conference Semifinals

L.A. Lakers 112 Houston 102

(Lakers lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Oakland 4 Houston 2, 1st game

Kansas City 8 Cleveland 6

Toronto 2 N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 7 L.A. Angels 1

Houston 5 Oakland 4, 2nd game

National League

Miami 8 Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati 0

San Diego 14 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 10 Arizona 9 (10 innings)

Interleague

Minnesota 7 St. Louis 3, 1st game

Philadelphia 6 Boston 5, 1st game

St. Louis 6 Minnesota 4, 2nd game

Washington 5 Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 11 N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8 Milwaukee 3

Boston 5 Philadelphia 2, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 5 Chicago White Sox 4

San Francisco 6 Seattle 5

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you