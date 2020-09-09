Tuesday's Games
NHL
Western Conference Final
Vegas 3 Dallas 0
(Seried tied 1-1)
---
NBA
Eastern Conference Semifinals
Miami 103 Milwaukee 94
(Heat win series 4-1)
Western Conference Semifinals
L.A. Lakers 112 Houston 102
(Lakers lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 4 Houston 2, 1st game
Kansas City 8 Cleveland 6
Toronto 2 N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 7 L.A. Angels 1
Houston 5 Oakland 4, 2nd game
National League
Miami 8 Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati 0
San Diego 14 Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 10 Arizona 9 (10 innings)
Interleague
Minnesota 7 St. Louis 3, 1st game
Philadelphia 6 Boston 5, 1st game
St. Louis 6 Minnesota 4, 2nd game
Washington 5 Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 11 N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8 Milwaukee 3
Boston 5 Philadelphia 2, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 5 Chicago White Sox 4
San Francisco 6 Seattle 5
---
