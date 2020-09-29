Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Houston 4 Minnesota 1

(Astros lead series 1-0)

Chicago White Sox 4 Oakland 1

(White Sox lead series 1-0)

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

(Rays lead series 1-0)

N.Y. Yankees 12 Cleveland 3

(Yankees lead series 1-0)

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you