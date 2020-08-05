Tuesday's Games
NHL
At Edmonton
Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)
Nashville 4 Arizona 2
(Series tied 1-1)
Calgary 6 Winnipeg 2
(Flames lead series 2-1)
Vancouver 4 Minnesota 3
(Series tied 1-1)
At Toronto
Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)
New York Islanders 4 Florida 2
(Islanders lead series 2-0)
Toronto 3 Columbus 0
(Series tied 1-1)
Carolina 4 New York Rangers 1
(Hurricanes win series 3-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 1
Oakland 5 Texas 1
L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 3
National League
Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 5 San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2
Interleague
Minnesota 7 Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4 Cincinnati 2
Miami 4 Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10 Toronto 1
Chicago Cubs 5 Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 3 Milwaukee 2
Houston 8 Arizona 2
---
NBA
Brooklyn 119 Milwaukee 116
Dallas 114 Sacramento 110 (OT)
Phoenix 117 L.A. Clippers 115
Indiana 120 Orlando 109
Miami 112 Boston 106
Portland 110 Houston 102
---
