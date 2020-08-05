Tuesday's Games

NHL

At Edmonton

Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)

Nashville 4 Arizona 2

(Series tied 1-1)

Calgary 6 Winnipeg 2

(Flames lead series 2-1)

Vancouver 4 Minnesota 3

(Series tied 1-1)

At Toronto

Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)

New York Islanders 4 Florida 2

(Islanders lead series 2-0)

Toronto 3 Columbus 0

(Series tied 1-1)

Carolina 4 New York Rangers 1

(Hurricanes win series 3-0)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 1

Oakland 5 Texas 1

L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 3

National League

Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 5 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2

Interleague

Minnesota 7 Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4 Cincinnati 2

Miami 4 Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10 Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5 Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Milwaukee 2

Houston 8 Arizona 2

NBA

Brooklyn 119 Milwaukee 116

Dallas 114 Sacramento 110 (OT)

Phoenix 117 L.A. Clippers 115

Indiana 120 Orlando 109

Miami 112 Boston 106

Portland 110 Houston 102

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

