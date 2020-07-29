Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Exhibition
At Toronto
Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Toronto 4 Montreal 2
At Edmonton
Edmonton 4 Calgary 1
MLB
Toronto 5 at Washington 1
Tampa Bay 5 Atlanta 2
Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
N.Y. Mets 8 Boston 3
Minnesota 6 St. Louis 3
Arizona 4 Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers 5 at Houston 2
Colorado 8 at Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 10 Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia ppd., coronavirus
Baltimore at Miami ppd., coronavirus
NBA Exhibition
At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Memphis 128 Miami 110
Phoenix 117 Toronto 106
San Antonio 118 Indiana 111
Oklahoma City 131 Portland 120
Houston 137 Boston 112
Dallas 118 Philadelphia 115
MLS
At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Minnesota 1 Columbus 1 (CLB wins 6-4 on penalties)
Cincinnati 1 Portland 1 (POR wins 5-3 on penalties)
