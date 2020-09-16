Tuesday's Games

NHL

Eastern Conference Final

N.Y. Islanders 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)

(Lightning lead series 3-2)

---

NBA

Eastern Conference Final

Miami 117 Boston 114 (OT)

(Heat lead series 1-0)

Western Conference Semifinal

Denver 104 L.A. Clippers 89

(Nuggets win series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 20 Toronto 6

Detroit 6 Kansas City 0

Houston 4 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 2

National League

Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 18 St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 1

Interleague

Boston 2 Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6 Washington 1

Atlanta 5 Baltimore 1

Colorado 3 Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6 Cleveland 5

Arizona 9 L.A. Angels 8

---

