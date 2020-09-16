Tuesday's Games
NHL
Eastern Conference Final
N.Y. Islanders 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)
(Lightning lead series 3-2)
---
NBA
Eastern Conference Final
Miami 117 Boston 114 (OT)
(Heat lead series 1-0)
Western Conference Semifinal
Denver 104 L.A. Clippers 89
(Nuggets win series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 20 Toronto 6
Detroit 6 Kansas City 0
Houston 4 Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 2
National League
Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 18 St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 1
Interleague
Boston 2 Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6 Washington 1
Atlanta 5 Baltimore 1
Colorado 3 Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6 Cleveland 5
Arizona 9 L.A. Angels 8
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.