Tuesday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 4 Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 4 Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9 Kansas City 0

Oakland 5 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Houston 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 11 Cincinnati 4

Miami 4 San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 7 Washington 5 (11 innings)

Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 0

St. Louis 5 Colorado 4

Milwaukee 5 L.A. Dodgers 4 (11 innings)

San Francisco 2 Arizona 1

INTERLEAGUE

Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3

---

MLS

Los Angeles FC 1 D.C. United 0

--

