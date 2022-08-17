Tuesday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 4 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 2
Detroit 4 Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9 Kansas City 0
Oakland 5 Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Houston 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 11 Cincinnati 4
Miami 4 San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 7 Washington 5 (11 innings)
Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 0
St. Louis 5 Colorado 4
Milwaukee 5 L.A. Dodgers 4 (11 innings)
San Francisco 2 Arizona 1
INTERLEAGUE
Boston 5 Pittsburgh 3
---
MLS
Los Angeles FC 1 D.C. United 0
--
