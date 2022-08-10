Tuesday's Scoreboard
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
At Edmonton
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Czechia 5 Slovakia 4
Finland 6 Latvia 1
United States 5 Germany 1
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 2 (First game)
Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 2 (Second game)
Baltimore 6 Toronto 5
Cleveland 5 Detroit 2
Houston 7 Texas 5
L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 1
Seattle 1 N.Y. Yankees 0 (13 innings)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 4 Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 6 Cincinnati 2
Washington 6 Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 16 St. Louis 5
Arizona 6 Pittsburgh 4
San Diego 7 San Francisco 4
INTERLEAGUE
Atlanta 9 Boston 7 (11 innings)
Milwaukee 5 Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Dodgers 10 Minnesota 3
