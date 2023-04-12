Tuesday's scoreboard

Women's World Hockey Championship

Germany 2 Hungary 1

Sweden 8 France 2

Czechia 5 Switzerland 2

---

NHL

Winnipeg 3 Minnesota 1

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3

Edmonton 2 Colorado 1 (OT)

Vancouver 3 Anaheim 2

Boston 5 Washington 2

Vegas 4 Seattle 1

Carolina 4 Detroit 1

Philadelphia 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

New Jersey 6 Buffalo 2

Chicago 5 Pittsburgh 2

---

AHL

Manitoba 7 Texas 5

Charlotte 4 Hershey 3

Rockford 6 Chicago 3

---

MLB

Interleague

Pittsburgh 7 Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 14 Seattle 9

L.A. Angels 2 Washington 0

American League

Toronto 9 Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 11 Cleveland 2

Baltimore 12 Oakland 8

Tampa Bay 7 Boston 2

Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 8 Kansas City 5

National League

Miami 8 Philadelphia 4

San Diego 4 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 6

St. Louis 9 Colorado 6

Milwaukee 7 Arizona 1

San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 0

---

NBA

Play-in Tournament

Atlanta 116 Miami 105

L.A Lakers 108 Minnesota 102 (OT)

---

CONCACAF Champions League

Los Angeles FC 3 Vancouver 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

