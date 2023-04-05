Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 3 Los Angeles 1
Toronto 4 Columbus 2
Chicago 4 Calgary 3
Seattle 5 Vancouver 2
Detroit 5 Montreal 0
Carolina 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)
Florida 2 Buffalo 1
New Jersey 5 Pittsburgh 1
Nashville 3 Vegas 2 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Philadelphia 2
Colorado 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Bridgeport 4 Springfield 3 (OT)
---
MLB
Interleague
Miami 1 Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 10 Washington 6
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Yankees 1
Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1
American League
Toronto 4 Kansas City 1
Baltimore 2 Texas 0
Detroit 7 Houston 6
L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 3
Cleveland 12 Oakland 11
National League
Arizona 8 San Diego 6
Chicago Cubs 12 Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 9 N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4 St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 13 Colorado 4
---
NBA
Toronto 120 Charlotte 100
L.A. Lakers 135 Utah 133 (OT)
Golden State 136 Oklahoma City 125
Phoenix 115 San Antonio 94
Cleveland 117 Orlando 113
Milwaukee 140 Washington 128
Miami 118 Detroit 105
Minnesota 107 Brooklyn 102
Houston 124 Denver 103
Atlanta 123 Chicago 105
Memphis 119 Portland 109
Philadelphia 103 Boston 101
Sacramento 121 New Orleans 103
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.