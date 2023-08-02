Tuesday's Scoreboard
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Preliminary round
Portugal 0 United States 0
Vietnam 7 Netherlands 0
England 6 China 1
Denmark 2 Haiti 0
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 13 Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 2 Cleveland 0
Boston 6 Seattle 4
Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 0
National League
Philadelphia 3 Miami 1
Milwaukee 6 Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 20 Cincinnati 9
San Diego 8 Colorado 5
San Francisco 4 Arizona 3
Interleague
Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 1
Atlanta 5 L.A. Angels 1
L.A. Dodgers 7 Oakland 3
Minnesota 3 St. Louis 2
Kansas City 7 N.Y. Mets 6 (10 innings)
---
