Tuesday's Scoreboard

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Preliminary round

Portugal 0 United States 0

Vietnam 7 Netherlands 0

England 6 China 1

Denmark 2 Haiti 0

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 13 Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 2 Cleveland 0

Boston 6 Seattle 4

Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 0

National League

Philadelphia 3 Miami 1

Milwaukee 6 Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 20 Cincinnati 9

San Diego 8 Colorado 5

San Francisco 4 Arizona 3

Interleague

Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 1

Atlanta 5 L.A. Angels 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Oakland 3

Minnesota 3 St. Louis 2

Kansas City 7 N.Y. Mets 6 (10 innings)

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you