Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 5 Chicago 2

Boston 4 Montreal 2

Nashville 2 Winnipeg 1

Colorado 3 Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4 Minnesota 2

Buffalo 5 St. Louis 3

Anaheim 5 Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 7 Florida 6 (OT)

Los Angeles 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

Detroit 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

New Jersey 3 Vegas 2(OT)

---

AHL

Abbotsford 4 Toronto 0

Calgary 4 Ontario 3

Iowa 2 Rockford 1 (OT)

Utica 5 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

Tucson 5 Chicago 1

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 133 L.A. Lakers 115

Indiana 116 Chicago 110

Miami 98 Boston 95

New York 105 Cleveland 103

Denver 99 New Orleans 98

Washington 127 Dallas 126

Phoenix 128 Charlotte 97

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you