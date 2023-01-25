Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Vancouver 5 Chicago 2
Boston 4 Montreal 2
Nashville 2 Winnipeg 1
Colorado 3 Washington 2
Tampa Bay 4 Minnesota 2
Buffalo 5 St. Louis 3
Anaheim 5 Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 7 Florida 6 (OT)
Los Angeles 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)
Detroit 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
New Jersey 3 Vegas 2(OT)
---
AHL
Abbotsford 4 Toronto 0
Calgary 4 Ontario 3
Iowa 2 Rockford 1 (OT)
Utica 5 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1
Tucson 5 Chicago 1
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 133 L.A. Lakers 115
Indiana 116 Chicago 110
Miami 98 Boston 95
New York 105 Cleveland 103
Denver 99 New Orleans 98
Washington 127 Dallas 126
Phoenix 128 Charlotte 97
---
