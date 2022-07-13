Tuesday's Schedule
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 1 (First game)
Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 0 (Second game)
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2
Oakland 14 Texas 7 (12 innings)
Detroit 7 Kansas City 5
Houston 6 L.A. Angels 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 3 Miami 2
Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 7 L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 5 San Diego 3
San Francisco 13 Arizona 0
INTERLEAGUE
Seattle at Washington (Postponed)
Cincinnati 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 4 Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4 Chicago Cubs 2
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Austin FC 3 Houston 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.
