Tuesday's Schedule

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 1 (First game)

Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 0 (Second game)

Tampa Bay 3 Boston 2

Oakland 14 Texas 7 (12 innings)

Detroit 7 Kansas City 5

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 3 Miami 2

Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 7 L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 5 San Diego 3

San Francisco 13 Arizona 0

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle at Washington (Postponed)

Cincinnati 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 4 Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4 Chicago Cubs 2

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Austin FC 3 Houston 1

---

