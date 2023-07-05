Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 4
Texas 6 Boston 2
Minnesota 9 Kansas City 3
Oakland 1 Detroit 0 (10 innings)
National League
Cincinnati 8 Washington 4
Pittsburgh 9 L.A. Dodgers 7
Miami 15 St. Louis 2
N.Y. Mets 8 Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 6 (11 innings)
Interleague
Houston 4 Colorado 1
Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 6 San Francisco 0
San Diego 8 L.A. Angels 5
Cleveland 6 Atlanta 5 (10 innings)
---
MLS
Orlando City 4 Toronto FC 0
Columbus 2 Miami 2
D.C. United 1 FC Dallas 0
LA Galaxy 2 Los Angeles FC 1
Portland at Colorado, delayed
St. Louis City SC at LA Galaxy, ppd.
---
Gold Cup
(Group D Stage)
Canada 4 Cuba 2
Guatemala 3 Guadeloupe 2
---
