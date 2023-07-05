Tuesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 4

Texas 6 Boston 2

Minnesota 9 Kansas City 3

Oakland 1 Detroit 0 (10 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 8 Washington 4

Pittsburgh 9 L.A. Dodgers 7

Miami 15 St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 8 Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 7 Milwaukee 6 (11 innings)

Interleague

Houston 4 Colorado 1

Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 6 San Francisco 0

San Diego 8 L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland 6 Atlanta 5 (10 innings)

---

MLS

Orlando City 4 Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2 Miami 2

D.C. United 1 FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Portland at Colorado, delayed

St. Louis City SC at LA Galaxy, ppd.

---

Gold Cup

(Group D Stage)

Canada 4 Cuba 2

Guatemala 3 Guadeloupe 2

---

