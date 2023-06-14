Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas 9 Florida 3

(Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-1)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Final

Hershey 5 Coachella Valley 4 (OT)

(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 11 Toronto 6

Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 7 Texas 3

National League

San Francisco 11 St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 11 Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 15 Arizona 3

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 7 N.Y. Mets 6

Colorado 7 Boston 6 (10 innings)

Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 5

Cincinnati 5 Kansas City 4

Houston 6 Washington 1

San Diego 6 Cleveland 3

Seattle 9 Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

---

