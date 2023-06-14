Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Vegas 9 Florida 3
(Vegas wins best-of-seven series 4-1)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Final
Hershey 5 Coachella Valley 4 (OT)
(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 11 Toronto 6
Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 7 Texas 3
National League
San Francisco 11 St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 11 Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 15 Arizona 3
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 7 N.Y. Mets 6
Colorado 7 Boston 6 (10 innings)
Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 5
Cincinnati 5 Kansas City 4
Houston 6 Washington 1
San Diego 6 Cleveland 3
Seattle 9 Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
---
