Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Houston 1
Boston 5 Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 7 Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
National League
Arizona 10 Washington 5
Cincinnati 9 L.A. Dodgers 8
Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 4
San Francisco 10 Colorado 4
Interleague
Seattle 4 San Diego 1
Philadelphia 1 Detroit 0
Miami 6 Kansas City 1
Oakland 11 Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 4 Baltimore 3 (10 innings)
Texas 6 St. Louis 4
L.A. Angels 7 Chicago Cubs 4
