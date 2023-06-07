Tuesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Houston 1

Boston 5 Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 7 Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

National League

Arizona 10 Washington 5

Cincinnati 9 L.A. Dodgers 8

Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 4

San Francisco 10 Colorado 4

Interleague

Seattle 4 San Diego 1

Philadelphia 1 Detroit 0

Miami 6 Kansas City 1

Oakland 11 Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 4 Baltimore 3 (10 innings)

Texas 6 St. Louis 4

L.A. Angels 7 Chicago Cubs 4

