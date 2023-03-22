Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Calgary 5 Anaheim 1
Vegas 4 Vancouver 3
Winnipeg 2 Arizona 1
Boston 2 Ottawa 1
Montreal 3 Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 7 Toronto 2
Carolina 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 7 Washington 6 (OT)
Philadelphia 6 Florida 3
Minnesota 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)
Nashville 7 Buffalo 3
Detroit 3 St. Louis 2 (SO)
Seattle 5 Dallas 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Syracuse 3 Rochester 2 (SO)
Texas 3 Coachella Valley 1
Colorado 8 San Jose 0
Tucson 4 Ontario 1
Iowa 4 San Diego 3 (SO)
---
NBA
Orlando 122 Washington 112
Cleveland 115 Brooklyn 109
Atlanta 129 Detroit 107
New Orleans 119 San Antonio 84
Boston 132 Sacramento 109
Oklahoma City 101 L.A. Clippers 100
---
MLB
Spring Training
Baltimore 6 Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 3
Houston 2 Miami 1
Washington 4 St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers (ss) 4 Cleveland 2
San Francisco 12 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 1
L.A. Angels (ss) 7 Arizona 1
Chicago White Sox 6 Milwaukee 5
Oakland 6 L.A. Angels (ss) 5
Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 2
Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 2
San Diego 14 Colorado 2
---
World Baseball Classic
Final
Japan 3 United States 2
---
