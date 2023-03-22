Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Calgary 5 Anaheim 1

Vegas 4 Vancouver 3

Winnipeg 2 Arizona 1

Boston 2 Ottawa 1

Montreal 3 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 7 Toronto 2

Carolina 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 7 Washington 6 (OT)

Philadelphia 6 Florida 3

Minnesota 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)

Nashville 7 Buffalo 3

Detroit 3 St. Louis 2 (SO)

Seattle 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Syracuse 3 Rochester 2 (SO)

Texas 3 Coachella Valley 1

Colorado 8 San Jose 0

Tucson 4 Ontario 1

Iowa 4 San Diego 3 (SO)

---

NBA

Orlando 122 Washington 112

Cleveland 115 Brooklyn 109

Atlanta 129 Detroit 107

New Orleans 119 San Antonio 84

Boston 132 Sacramento 109

Oklahoma City 101 L.A. Clippers 100

---

MLB

Spring Training

Baltimore 6 Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 3

Houston 2 Miami 1

Washington 4 St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers (ss) 4 Cleveland 2

San Francisco 12 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 1

L.A. Angels (ss) 7 Arizona 1

Chicago White Sox 6 Milwaukee 5

Oakland 6 L.A. Angels (ss) 5

Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 2

Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 2

San Diego 14 Colorado 2

---

World Baseball Classic

Final

Japan 3 United States 2

---

