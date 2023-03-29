Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 7 Vegas 4

San Jose 3 Winnipeg 0

Calgary 2 Los Angeles 1

Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2

St. Louis 6 Vancouver 5 (OT)

Dallas 4 Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 6 Columbus 2

Nashville 2 Boston 1

Detroit 7 Pittsburgh 4

Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 0

---

AHL

Laval 6 Manitoba 3

---

NBA

Toronto 106 Miami 92

Washington 130 Boston 111

Atlanta 120 Cleveland 118

Charlotte 137 Oklahoma City 134

Memphis 113 Orlando 108

Golden State 120 New Orleans 109

---

MLB

Spring training

Philadelphia 6 Toronto 5

Washington 3 N.Y. Yankees 0

Atlanta 7 Boston 5

Minnesota 7 Pittsburgh 5

Texas 5 Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 8 Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 8 Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 3 Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 13 L.A. Dodgers 5

---

