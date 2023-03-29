Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 7 Vegas 4
San Jose 3 Winnipeg 0
Calgary 2 Los Angeles 1
Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2
St. Louis 6 Vancouver 5 (OT)
Dallas 4 Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers 6 Columbus 2
Nashville 2 Boston 1
Detroit 7 Pittsburgh 4
Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 0
---
AHL
Laval 6 Manitoba 3
---
NBA
Toronto 106 Miami 92
Washington 130 Boston 111
Atlanta 120 Cleveland 118
Charlotte 137 Oklahoma City 134
Memphis 113 Orlando 108
Golden State 120 New Orleans 109
---
MLB
Spring training
Philadelphia 6 Toronto 5
Washington 3 N.Y. Yankees 0
Atlanta 7 Boston 5
Minnesota 7 Pittsburgh 5
Texas 5 Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 8 Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 8 Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 3 Cleveland 1
L.A. Angels 13 L.A. Dodgers 5
---
