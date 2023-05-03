Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Second Round

Florida 4 Toronto 2

(Florida leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Seattle 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

(Seattle leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

New York 111 Miami 105

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

(Game 1 of best-of-seven series)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 7 Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 2 (10 innings)

Baltimore 11 Kansas City 7

Seattle 2 Oakland 1

National League

Atlanta 6 Miami 0

Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 2 San Diego 1 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 13 Philadelphia 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 4 Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Angels 5 St. Louis 1

Texas 6 Arizona 4

San Francisco 2 Houston 0

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

---

