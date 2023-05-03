Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Second Round
Florida 4 Toronto 2
(Florida leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Seattle 5 Dallas 4 (OT)
(Seattle leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
New York 111 Miami 105
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
(Game 1 of best-of-seven series)
---
MLB
American League
Boston 7 Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 2 (10 innings)
Baltimore 11 Kansas City 7
Seattle 2 Oakland 1
National League
Atlanta 6 Miami 0
Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 2 San Diego 1 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 13 Philadelphia 1
Interleague
Tampa Bay 4 Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Angels 5 St. Louis 1
Texas 6 Arizona 4
San Francisco 2 Houston 0
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
---
