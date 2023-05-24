Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Vegas 4 Dallas 0

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Canada 3 Czechia 1

Latvia 4 Switzerland 3 (OT)

At Tampere, Finland

United States 4 Sweden 3 (OT)

Finland 7 Denmark 1

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Rochester 5 Hershey 1

(Rochester leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

NBA

Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Boston 116 Miami 99

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 20 Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 5 (10 innings)

Kansas City 4 Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 4 Boston 0

Seattle 3 Oakland 2

National League

Arizona 4 Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 8 Cincinnati 5

San Diego 7 Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 8 Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 7 N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 5 Miami 4

Interleague

Texas 6 Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 6 Houston 0

San Francisco 4 Minnesota 3

---

