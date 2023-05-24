Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Vegas 4 Dallas 0
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-0)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Riga, Latvia
Canada 3 Czechia 1
Latvia 4 Switzerland 3 (OT)
At Tampere, Finland
United States 4 Sweden 3 (OT)
Finland 7 Denmark 1
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Rochester 5 Hershey 1
(Rochester leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
NBA
Playoffs
Eastern Conference Finals
Boston 116 Miami 99
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 20 Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 4 Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 5 (10 innings)
Kansas City 4 Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 4 Boston 0
Seattle 3 Oakland 2
National League
Arizona 4 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 8 Cincinnati 5
San Diego 7 Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 8 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 7 N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 5 Miami 4
Interleague
Texas 6 Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 6 Houston 0
San Francisco 4 Minnesota 3
---
