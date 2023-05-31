Tuesday's Scoreboard
Memorial Cup
At Kamloops, B.C.
Preliminary Round
Peterborough 4 Quebec 2
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 7 Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 9 Boston 8
St. Louis 2 Kansas City 1
Chicago Cubs 2 Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 2 Atlanta 1
---
American League
Texas 10 Detroit 6
Baltimore 8 Cleveland 5
Chicago White Sox 7 L.A. Angels 3
Houston 5 Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 10 Seattle 2
---
National League
San Diego 9 Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 2 Philadelphia 0
Arizona 5 Colorado 1
Pittsburgh 2 San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 9 Washington 3
---
