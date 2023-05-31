Tuesday's Scoreboard

Memorial Cup

At Kamloops, B.C.

Preliminary Round

Peterborough 4 Quebec 2

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 7 Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 9 Boston 8

St. Louis 2 Kansas City 1

Chicago Cubs 2 Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 2 Atlanta 1

---

American League

Texas 10 Detroit 6

Baltimore 8 Cleveland 5

Chicago White Sox 7 L.A. Angels 3

Houston 5 Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 10 Seattle 2

---

National League

San Diego 9 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 2 Philadelphia 0

Arizona 5 Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 2 San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 9 Washington 3

---

