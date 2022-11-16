Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 5 Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 5 Buffalo 4
New Jersey 5 Montreal 1
Florida 5 Washington 2
Tampa Bay 5 Dallas 4, OT
Nashville 2 Minnesota 1
Columbus 5 Philadelphia 4, OT
San Jose 5 Vegas 2
Anaheim 3 Detroit 2, OT
---
AHL
Henderson 7 Tucson 1
Colorado 4 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
New Orleans 113 Memphis 102
Dallas 103 L.A. Clippers 101
New York 118 Utah 111
Portland 117 San Antonio 110
Sacramento 153 Brooklyn 121
---
