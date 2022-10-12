Tuesday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

(Best-of-five series)

American League | Division Series

Houston 8 Seattle 7

(Houston leads series 1-0)

New York 4 Cleveland 1

(New York leads series 1-0)

National League | Division Series

Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 6

(Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

Los Angeles 5 San Diego 3

(Los Angeles leads series 1-0)

---

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 3 Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 4 Los Angeles 3

---

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Portland 5 Edmonton 2

Seattle 5 Medicine Hat 2

Kelowna 2 Victoria 1 (OT)

---

QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicoutimi 5 Quebec 4 (SO)

---

NBA Pre-Season

Orlando 109 Memphis 105

Oklahoma City 115 Detroit 99

Chicago 127 Milwaukee 104

San Antonio 111 Utah 104

Golden State 131 Portland 98

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

