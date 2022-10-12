Tuesday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
(Best-of-five series)
American League | Division Series
Houston 8 Seattle 7
(Houston leads series 1-0)
New York 4 Cleveland 1
(New York leads series 1-0)
National League | Division Series
Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 6
(Philadelphia leads series 1-0)
Los Angeles 5 San Diego 3
(Los Angeles leads series 1-0)
---
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 3 Tampa Bay 1
Vegas 4 Los Angeles 3
---
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Portland 5 Edmonton 2
Seattle 5 Medicine Hat 2
Kelowna 2 Victoria 1 (OT)
---
QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicoutimi 5 Quebec 4 (SO)
---
NBA Pre-Season
Orlando 109 Memphis 105
Oklahoma City 115 Detroit 99
Chicago 127 Milwaukee 104
San Antonio 111 Utah 104
Golden State 131 Portland 98
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.
