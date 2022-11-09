Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Vancouver 6 Ottawa 4
Edmonton 3 Tampa Bay 2
Winnipeg 5 Dallas 1
Vegas 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
New Jersey 3 Calgary 2
Montreal 3 Detroit 2 (SO)
Arizona 4 Buffalo 1
Seattle 5 Nashville 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 3
Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 1
Los Angeles 1 Minnesota 0
---
AHL
Calgary 4 San Jose 0
Colorado 3 Texas 2
Sam Diego 7 Henderson 0
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.
