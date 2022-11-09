Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 6 Ottawa 4

Edmonton 3 Tampa Bay 2

Winnipeg 5 Dallas 1

Vegas 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

New Jersey 3 Calgary 2

Montreal 3 Detroit 2 (SO)

Arizona 4 Buffalo 1

Seattle 5 Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 1

Los Angeles 1 Minnesota 0

---

AHL

Calgary 4 San Jose 0

Colorado 3 Texas 2

Sam Diego 7 Henderson 0

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.