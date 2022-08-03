Tuesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Seattle 8 N.Y. Yankees 6
Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 5 Minnesota 3
Baltimore 8 Texas 2
Boston 2 Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 3 Oakland 1
National League
San Diego 13 Colorado 5 (First game)
San Diego 3 Colorado 2 (second game)
Cincinnati 2 Miami 1
Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 3
Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 13 Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 6 Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 5
Interleague
Arizona 6 Cleveland 3
---
MLS
Colorado 5 New York Red Bulls 4
Seattle 1 FC Dallas 0
----
