Tuesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 8 Boston 3
Los Angeles Angels 6 Kansas City 0
Oakland 5 Houston 3
Seattle 5 Texas 4
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 2
Miami 2 Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 3
Arizona 7 San Francisco 3
Washington 8 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Toronto 10 St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
San Diego 6 Detroit 4 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 7 Minnesota 6
Chicago White Sox 2 Colorado 1
---
CANADIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Vancouver 1 Toronto 1
(Vancouver wins 5-3 in penalty shootout)
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022
