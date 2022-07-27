Tuesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 8 Boston 3

Los Angeles Angels 6 Kansas City 0

Oakland 5 Houston 3

Seattle 5 Texas 4

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 2

Miami 2 Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 3

Arizona 7 San Francisco 3

Washington 8 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Toronto 10 St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6 Detroit 4 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 7 Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2 Colorado 1

---

CANADIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Vancouver 1 Toronto 1

(Vancouver wins 5-3 in penalty shootout)

----

