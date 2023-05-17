Tuesday's Scoreboard

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Tampere, Finland

Denmark 6 Austria 2

Hungary 3 France 2 (OT)

At Riga, Latvia

Norway 1 Slovenia 0

Switzerland 5 Kazakhstan 0

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Denver 132 L.A. Lakers 126

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

Major League Baseball

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6 Toronto 3

Baltimore 7 L.A. Angels 3

Boston 9 Seattle 4

Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 3

National League

Miami 5 Washington 4

Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3 Colorado 1

San Francisco 4 Philadelphia 3

Interleague

Detroit 4 Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Mets 5

Texas 7 Atlanta 4

Houston 7 Chicago Cubs 3

Kansas City 5 San Diego 4

Oakland 9 Arizona 8 (12 innings)

Minnesota 5 L.A. Dodgers 1

---

