Tuesday's Scoreboard
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Tampere, Finland
Denmark 6 Austria 2
Hungary 3 France 2 (OT)
At Riga, Latvia
Norway 1 Slovenia 0
Switzerland 5 Kazakhstan 0
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Denver 132 L.A. Lakers 126
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
Major League Baseball
American League
N.Y. Yankees 6 Toronto 3
Baltimore 7 L.A. Angels 3
Boston 9 Seattle 4
Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 3
National League
Miami 5 Washington 4
Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3 Colorado 1
San Francisco 4 Philadelphia 3
Interleague
Detroit 4 Pittsburgh 0
Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Mets 5
Texas 7 Atlanta 4
Houston 7 Chicago Cubs 3
Kansas City 5 San Diego 4
Oakland 9 Arizona 8 (12 innings)
Minnesota 5 L.A. Dodgers 1
---
