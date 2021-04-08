TORONTO - Canadian rider Michael Woods withdrew from the Itzulia Basque Country race Thursday in the wake of a crash near the end of Stage 3.
Woods' team, Israel Start-Up Nation, said the 34-year-old from Ottawa had a badly bruised left hand and shoulder from Wednesday's crash.
Woods said he opted to drop out to preserve his chance of competing in the Ardennes classics one-day races later this month.
"My hand's pretty sore at the moment. So's my neck," Woods said. "And I just think it'd be a bit of a risk to continue racing and a risk to the Ardennes. But I know I'll be back. I know I'll be feeling good in a few days and I'll be good for the Ardennes."
Canadian teammate James Piccoli, meanwhile, crashed during a fast decent during Stage 4 Thursday. The 29-year-old from Montreal suffered a bruised hand and was forced to abandon the race.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.
