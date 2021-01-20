REGINA - American wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and defensive back Christian Campbell have opted back into their contracts with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Ayers comes to the Roughriders after three seasons in the NFL with Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh.
The University of Houston product was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016.
Campbell was a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2018. He spent parts of two seasons in the NFL with Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.
