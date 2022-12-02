TORONTO - Two-time Olympic gold medallist Rosie MacLennan has retired from competition.
The 34-year-old gymnast represented Canada at four Summer Games, winning in trampoline twice.
She made history at the Rio Games when she became the first trampolinist to ever win back-to-back Olympic gold medals.
MacLennan announced her retirement on Friday morning on social media.
She says her experience as an athlete has exceeded her wildest childhood dream.
MacLennan has most recently served as the chair of the Canadian Olympic Committee's athletes commission.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.
