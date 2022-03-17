BUFFALO, N.Y. - Twins Tyrell and Tre Ford showed plenty of speed Thursday at the University of Buffalo pro day.
Tyrell Ford, a defensive back with the Waterloo Warriors, posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.44 seconds. Tre Ford, the Warriors quarterback who last year captured the Hec Crighton Trophy as Canadian university football's top player, covered the distance in 4.45 seconds.
Tre Ford's time is noteworthy as the fastest quarterback at this year's NFL combine was Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati, who had a time of 4.52 seconds.
Tyrell and Tre Ford are also sprinters on Waterloo's track team.
Tyrell Ford also recorded 17 reps in the bench press (225 pounds), a 36.5-inch vertical leap and 10 feet six inches in the broad jump.
Tre Ford posted a 36-inch vertical and broad jump of 10 feet five inches. Ridder also had a 36-inch vertical leap and broad jump of 10 feet seven inches at the NFL combine.
Tre Ford was ranked sixth — three spots ahead of his brother — in the CFL Scouting Bureau's second edition of the top-20 prospects for the '22 CFL draft.
Defensive linemen Deionte Knight of Western University and Anthony Federico of Queen’s also participated but their results weren't immediately available.
Knight was ranked seventh by the CFL Scouting Bureau while Federico was at No. 15.
A total of 25 officials from the NFL and CFL attended the session at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse.
All four players are also scheduled to participate in the CFL's national combine March 25-27 in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.
Note to readers: Fixes photo caption
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.