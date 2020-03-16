TORONTO - U Sports has issued a three-week moratorium on all in-person recruiting, effective immediately in its 12 U Sports-sanctioned sports, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The ban covers all in-person recruiting visits (on- or off-campus) as well as scheduling any future in-person recruiting for Canadian universities. Also no travel arrangements can be made with prospective student-athletes during the moratorium.
"This decision was made after taking into consideration information from member universities, and our chief medical officer," Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U Sports chief sport officer, said in a statement Monday. "U Sports believes that this is the most prudent action to take to protect the health and well-being of prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches and university staff."
Recruitment by phone, email or other non-in-person mediums is still permitted.
U Sports says it will revisit its decision in the coming weeks to determine whether to extend this moratorium.
The university sports governing body has already cancelled its men's and women's volleyball and hockey championships.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.
