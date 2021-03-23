Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green is hopeful some of his ailing centres could soon be back in the lineup.
The Canucks (16-17-3) have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, and on Monday, captain Bo Horvat hobbled off the ice after taking a slap shot to the foot or ankle early in the third period of the Canucks 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Horvat did not return to the game, but Green says imaging has been done on the injury and he is considered "day-to-day."
Fellow centre Brandon Sutter missed Monday's matchup with an undisclosed injury and the coach says he, too, could be back when Vancouver hosts the Jets (19-11-2) again on Wednesday.
Green ruled out the possibility of fourth-line centre Jay Beagle playing against Winnipeg. The veteran forward has missed six games but took part in morning skate Monday wearing a non-contract jersey.
Vancouver is also without top-line centre Elias Pettersson, who has been placed on the long-term injured reserve list with an undisclosed upper-body injury. He has not played since March 2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.