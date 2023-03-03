VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks dealt forward Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick at the 2024 draft on Friday.
The deal announced ahead of the league's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline sees the 28-year-old head to a contender as a depth option.
Lazar had three goals and two assists in 45 games with the Canucks in 2022-23.
Selected by the Senators with the 17th overall pick in 2013, Lazar has registered 38 goals and 95 points in 449 regular-season games with Ottawa, Calgary, Buffalo, Boston and Vancouver.
He's added a goal and an assist in 24 playoff appearances.
The Canucks signed the unrestricted free agent from Salmon Arm, B.C., to a three-year contract with an average annual value of US $1 million in July.
"(Lazar) brought a lot of great energy and a positive attitude to the rink every day," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. "We wish him the best of luck in New Jersey."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.
