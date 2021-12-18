Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Myers joins teammates Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, on the league's list.
The Canucks are set to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena on Saturday.
The Leafs will also enter the game short-handed after adding forwards John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds to the protocol list on Friday.
Four games scheduled for Saturday — Florida at Minnesota, Boston at Montreal, Tampa Bay at Colorado and Columbus at Calgary — have already been postponed as NHL teams deal with a rise in COVID-19 infections.
The league said the omicron variant is responsible for the uptick in cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.
