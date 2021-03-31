VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension.
Team owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the signing via Twitter on Wednesday.
No financial terms have been released.
Demko took over as Vancouver's No. 1 netminder this season after Jacob Markstrom signed a six-year, US$36-million deal with the Calgary Flames in free agency.
The 25-year-old Demko is 12-12-1 with a .917 save percentage in 2020-21. Over his last 12 starts, the Boston College product is 8-4-0 with a .937 save percentage.
Selected with the 36th pick in the 2014 NHL draft by Vancouver, Demko starred in relief of an injured Markstrom in last season's second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Demko allowed just one goal combined in Games 5 and 6 as the Canucks won two in a row to force a Game 7. Vegas prevailed 3-0 in the finale, including two empty netters.
The six-foot-four native of San Diego, Calif., owns a career record of 30-25-4 with a .911 save percentage.
"He has a high compete level," Canucks forward J.T. Miller said Wednesday before the deal was announced. "He wants to win badly and he wants to be a big part of the team. We love playing in front of him. We're very comfortable in front of him.
"He's having a great season and he's keeping us in a lot of games. We're obviously super pumped to have him on our side."
Vancouver was scheduled to play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, but the game was postponed with two Canucks players and one member of the team's coaching staff in COVID-19 protocol.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.
