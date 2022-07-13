VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks kicked off free agency by officially signing Russian forward Andrei Kuzmenko.
The Canucks inked the 26-year-old to a one-year entry-level contract Wednesday.
Kuzmenko reportedly visited a handful of teams interested in his services before deciding to join the Canucks last month.
He comes to Vancouver after putting up 52 points (20 goals, 33 assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 45 games with St. Petersburg SKA in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season.
The five-foot-11, 194-pound forward has played 37 games for Russia on the international stage, tallying 16 points (10 goals, six assists).
Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin says in a statement that he's been watching Kuzmenko play for some time and is confident the new addition will be able to help Vancouver going forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.