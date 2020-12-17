VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract.
The 25-year-old appeared in two games with Vancouver last season. He had 47 points (28 goals, 19 assists) and 39 penalty minutes in 53 games with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.
The Buffalo, N.Y. native has played in 65 NHL games over five seasons with Buffalo, Philadelphia and Vancouver, accumulating five goals, four assists and 10 penalty minutes.
The six-foot-four, 214-pound forward was originally drafted 52nd overall by Buffalo in the 2013 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.
