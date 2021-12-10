Vancouver and Whistler city officials along with First Nations representatives have announced the formation of a partnership that will explore the feasibility of making a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.
A statement issued Friday afternoon confirmed the parties have "jointly entered into a memorandum of understanding" to begin the process.
Vancouver and Whistler previously hosted the Winter Games in 2010.
The northern Japanese city of Sapporo is a current front-runner to land the 2030 Games. The International Olympic Committee has not indicated when it will pick a host city.
Aside from 2030, the IOC has selected other Olympic hosts through 2032.
The 2022 Beijing Games will begin Feb. 4. After that it'll be Paris in 2024, Milan-Cortina, Italy in 2026, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia in 2032.
With files from The Associated Press.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.
