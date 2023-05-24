LANGFORD, B.C. - Vancouver Whitecaps player Ali Ahmed left the Canadian Championship semifinal against Pacific FC on a stretcher in the first half.
The Whitecaps posted to social media that Ahmed was conscious and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Ahmed had scored a volleyed goal beforehand and was tackled shortly after the restart.
The left wingback was upended by Cedric Toussaint in a clean tackle and did not move at first.
Medical officials as well as a stretcher and vehicle were brought on to the field to transport him off.
Some of the Vancouver players looked shocked by the injury, with midfielder — and opening goal scorer — Julian Gressel appearing to be on the verge of tears.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.
