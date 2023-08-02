VANCOUVER - Richie Laryea is apparently returning to Major League Soccer, but not to his hometown club.
The 28-year-old defender from Toronto has been loaned to the Vancouver Whitecaps by Nottingham Forest to the end of 2023, a source not authorized to speak on the record confirmed to The Canadian Press.
Laryea played in 18 games for Toronto FC this season until his loan from Forest expired June 30.
He's scored 10 goals in 95 matches for the Reds over the past five seasons.
The Canadian international was sold to Forest in January 2022, but lent back to Toronto after just five matches.
He's played 45 matches for Canada, including three in the group stage of last year's World Cup in Qatar.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.
