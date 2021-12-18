VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Ashton Sautner to a one-year, two-way contract.
Sautner has been playing for the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, registering one assist and 10 penalty minutes in 18 games this season.
He spent much of last year on Vancouver's taxi squad and was briefly loaned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose, where he appeared in two games.
Sautner has appeared in 260 career AHL games, amassing 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) and 170 penalty minutes.
The 27-year-old native of Flin Flon, Man., has racked up three assists in 23 NHL games since signing with Vancouver as a free agent in March 2015.
The Abbotsford Canucks sit fourth in the AHL's Pacific Division with a 9-8-3 record.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.
