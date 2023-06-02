VANCOUVER - Kieran Burnham kicked the game-winner as the B.C. Lions survived a second-half comeback from the Calgary Stampeders to win 25-22 at B.C. Place on Thursday.
Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, but the offensive output dried up in the second half as backup quarterbacks Dane Evans and Dom Davis failed to establish a rhythm.
Adams earned the starting quarterback role for the Lions after Canadian Nathan Rourke departed to the NFL in the off-season.
Justin McInnis led the way for the Lions receiving corps, catching two touchdowns along with three receptions for 60 yards in the first half.
The Stampeders struggled to find their offensive rhythm in the first half, including a turnover on downs on the Lions' nine-yard line in the first quarter, but turned that around in the second half.
Tommy Stevens, Luther Hakunavanhu and Dedrick Mills all had touchdowns for Calgary.
This is both team's final pre-season tilt before meeting up in Calgary in their season opener next Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.
