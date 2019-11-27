REGINA - Defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy signed a two-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday.
The deal keeps him with the CFL club through 2021. Purifoy was eligible to become a free agent in February.
The five-foot-11, 190-pound Purifoy had 40 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery for the Riders' defence. But he also led the CFL in kickoff return yards (1,201) and had a TD while adding six special-teams tackles.
Purifoy joined the Riders on Aug. 7, 2018 after being released by the Ottawa Redblacks. Purifoy began his CFL career in 2016 with the B.C. Lions.
Over five CFL seasons, Purifoy has 188 tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, 11 interceptions, seven sacks, six forced fumbles and one touchdown in 71 regular-season games.
