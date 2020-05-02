TORONTO - Veteran forward Kelly Babstock signed with the new Toronto franchise of the National Women's Hockey League on Saturday.
The 27-year-old Babstock, from Mississauga, Ont., played in the first four seasons of the NWHL — the first three as a member of the Connecticut Whale and the 2018-19 season with the Buffalo Beauts.
She has 27 goals and 33 assists in 65 games, appearing in NWHL all-star game in 2017 and 2018.
Babstock is the sixth player to join Toronto's NWHL team after the new franchise was announced on April 22.
The Toronto team increases the U.S.-based NWHL's number of franchises to six and comes a year after the Canadian Women's Hockey League folded after 12 seasons because of financial instability.
The other players are forwards Shiann Darkangelo and Taylor Woods, defenders Emma Greco and Kristen Barbara, and goaltender Elaine Chuli.
Babstock, Chuli, Greco, Darkangelo and Woods were all members of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.
The PWHPA had balked at competing for either the NWHL or CWHL last season, instead pushing for the establishment of a single league capable of paying players a fair wage and with a financially stable long-term economic model.
It's not clear if the players who have signed with Toronto are still members of the PWHPA.
The NWHL was founded in 2015, becoming North America's first pro women's hockey league to pay its players a salary. It currently has teams in Boston, Monmouth Junction, N.J., Danbury, Conn., Buffalo, N.Y., and Saint Paul, Minn.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2020.
