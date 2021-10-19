TORONTO - Rene Paredes of the Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes Jake Wieneke and David Menard were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday.
Paredes was named the No. 1 performer after kicking six field goals in Calgary's 39-10 win over the B.C. Lions. The 10-year CFL veteran also added three converts.
Wieneke was named the second performer after registering seven catches for 114 yards and a TD in Montreal’s 27-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. It marked the fourth time this season Wieneke has had a 100-yard receiving game.
Menard, a defensive lineman, had two sacks and a forced fumble against Ottawa. The native of Chicoutimi, Que., has six sacks on the season, tying a career high, and with 11 tackles is just one short of his personal best.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.
