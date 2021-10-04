TORONTO - Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson remains the Toronto Argonauts' starting quarterback.
Bethel-Thompson will make a second straight start Wednesday when Toronto (4-3) hosts the Ottawa Redblacks (2-5) at BMO Field.
Thompson was 13-of-19 passing for 210 yards and two TDs in Toronto's 30-27 home victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Sept. 24 but came out of that game with a knee injury.
Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie says either Nick Arbuckle, who missed the start against Montreal with a hamstring injury, or Antonio Pipkin will serve at Thompson's backup.
Pipkin completed two-of-three passes for 34 yards against Montreal, his former team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.
