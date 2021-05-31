TORONTO - Veteran quarterback MacLeod Bethel-Thomson re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday.
Bethel-Thompson had a CFL-high 26 touchdown passes in 13 starts with Toronto in 2019. The six-foot-four, 220-pound American spent 2020 in The Spring League, an American-based circuit.
Bethel-Thompson joined the Argos in 2017, helping the club win a Grey Cup title that season.
"I am very excited at the prospect of the CFL being back this year and I cannot wait to continue to pursue my passion in one of the greatest cities in the world," Bethel-Thompson said in a statement. "I look forward to playing my role as quarterback by making each and every teammate around me better."
The CFL didn't play in 2020 and is tentatively scheduled to kick off a 14-game 2021 season Aug. 5.
"McLeod brings veteran and locker room leadership to our ball club, as well as the ability to play quarterback at a high level," rookie head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. "He makes us a better football team and I am excited for him to rejoin the team this year."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021.
